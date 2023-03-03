Vail Resorts, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.2% Upside

Vail Resorts, Inc. with ticker code (MTN) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 380 and 232 with the average target price sitting at 280.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 235.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 247.74 and the 200 day moving average is 235.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,565m. Visit the company website at: https://www.vailresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $11,400m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums, and other lodging properties under the RockResorts brand; various condominiums located in proximity to the company’s mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.