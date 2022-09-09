Vail Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.0% Upside

Vail Resorts found using ticker (MTN) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 383 and 217 with a mean TP of 293.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 229.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 229.36 while the 200 day moving average is 262.28. The market cap for the company is $9,159m. Company Website: https://www.vailresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $11,724m based on the market concensus.

Vail Resorts, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums, and other lodging properties under the RockResorts brand; various condominiums located in proximity to the company’s mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.