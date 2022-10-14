Follow us on:

Vail Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Vail Resorts found using ticker (MTN) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 380 and 224 with a mean TP of 273.44. With the stocks previous close at 221.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 227.09 while the 200 day moving average is 247.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,051m. Visit the company website at: https://www.vailresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $11,196m based on the market concensus.

Vail Resorts, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums, and other lodging properties under the RockResorts brand; various condominiums located in proximity to the company’s mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

