VAALCO Energy, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.7% Upside

VAALCO Energy, Inc. with ticker code (EGY) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 9.99 and 7.14 with a mean TP of 8.56. Now with the previous closing price of 4.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 81.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $474m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.vaalco.com

The potential market cap would be $861m based on the market concensus.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.