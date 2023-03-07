VAALCO Energy, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.9% Upside

VAALCO Energy, Inc. with ticker code (EGY) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 7.15 calculating the mean target price we have 8.35. Now with the previous closing price of 5.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 60.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.35. The market cap for the company is $542m. Find out more information at: https://www.vaalco.com

The potential market cap would be $872m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.