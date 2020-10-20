VAALCO Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 98.0% Upside

VAALCO Energy with ticker code (EGY) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 98.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.03 and the 200 day moving average is 1.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $55m. Visit the company website at: http://www.vaalco.com

VAALCO Energy, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

