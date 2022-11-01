VAALCO Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.1% Upside

VAALCO Energy found using ticker (EGY) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 10.03 and 7.22 with a mean TP of 8.62. With the stocks previous close at 4.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 74.1%. The day 50 moving average is 4.94 and the 200 day moving average is 5.87. The company has a market cap of $562m. Visit the company website at: https://www.vaalco.com

The potential market cap would be $979m based on the market concensus.

VAALCO Energy, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.