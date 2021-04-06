VAALCO Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.7% Upside

VAALCO Energy found using ticker (EGY) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 3.86 calculating the mean target price we have 3.93. With the stocks previous close at 2.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 68.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.88. The market cap for the company is $134m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.vaalco.com

VAALCO Energy, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.