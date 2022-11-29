VAALCO Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 65.1% Upside

VAALCO Energy with ticker code (EGY) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9.97 and 7.33 with the average target price sitting at 8.65. With the stocks previous close at 5.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 65.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.06 and the 200 day MA is 5.93. The market cap for the company is $544m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.vaalco.com

The potential market cap would be $898m based on the market concensus.

VAALCO Energy, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.