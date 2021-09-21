VAALCO Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.1% Upside

VAALCO Energy with ticker code (EGY) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.47 and 4 with a mean TP of 4.24. Now with the previous closing price of 2.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 63.1%. The 50 day MA is 2.5 while the 200 day moving average is 2.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $141m. Find out more information at: http://www.vaalco.com

VAALCO Energy, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.