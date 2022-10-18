VAALCO Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.7% Upside

VAALCO Energy found using ticker (EGY) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10.08 and 7.26 with the average target price sitting at 8.66. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 60.7%. The day 50 moving average is 4.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.79. The company has a market cap of $607m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.vaalco.com

The potential market cap would be $975m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

VAALCO Energy, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.