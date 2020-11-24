VAALCO Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.4% Upside

VAALCO Energy found using ticker (EGY) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.79 and 2.79 calculating the average target price we see 2.79. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 59.4%. The day 50 moving average is 1.05 and the 200 day MA is 1.1. The company has a market cap of $96m. Find out more information at: http://www.vaalco.com

VAALCO Energy, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.