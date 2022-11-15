VAALCO Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.8% Upside

VAALCO Energy found using ticker (EGY) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 9.71 and 7.14 and has a mean target at 8.42. With the stocks previous close at 5.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 56.8%. The 50 day MA is 4.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.93. The company has a market cap of $597m. Visit the company website at: https://www.vaalco.com

The potential market cap would be $936m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

VAALCO Energy, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.