VAALCO Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.7% Upside

VAALCO Energy with ticker code (EGY) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 4.47 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 4.24. Now with the previous closing price of 3.22 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.65 while the 200 day moving average is 2.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $193m. Company Website: http://www.vaalco.com

VAALCO Energy, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.