VAALCO Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

VAALCO Energy found using ticker (EGY) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 10.05 and 7.73 with a mean TP of 8.89. Now with the previous closing price of 7.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.5%. The 50 day MA is 6.72 and the 200 day moving average is 4.46. The company has a market cap of $440m. Company Website: https://www.vaalco.com

The potential market cap would be $543m based on the market concensus.

VAALCO Energy, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

