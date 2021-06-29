VAALCO Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

VAALCO Energy found using ticker (EGY) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.53 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 4.27. Now with the previous closing price of 3.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.96 and the 200 day moving average is 2.57. The market cap for the company is $191m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.vaalco.com

VAALCO Energy, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.