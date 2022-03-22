Twitter
VAALCO Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.6% Downside

VAALCO Energy with ticker code (EGY) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.07 and 4.61 and has a mean target at 4.84. With the stocks previous close at 5.67 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -14.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.16 and the 200 day moving average is 3.56. The market cap for the company is $363m. Visit the company website at: https://www.vaalco.com

The potential market cap would be $310m based on the market concensus.

VAALCO Energy, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

