VAALCO Energy, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.7% Upside

VAALCO Energy, Inc. with ticker code (EGY) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 9.8 and 7.2 calculating the mean target price we have 8.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 57.7%. The 50 day MA is 5.14 and the 200 day moving average is 5.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $551m. Visit the company website at: https://www.vaalco.com

The potential market cap would be $868m based on the market concensus.