VAALCO Energy, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 109.0% Upside

VAALCO Energy, Inc. with ticker code (EGY) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 9.95 and 7.32 with a mean TP of 8.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 109.0%. The day 50 moving average is 5.18 and the 200 day moving average is 5.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $471m. Visit the company website at: https://www.vaalco.com

The potential market cap would be $985m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.