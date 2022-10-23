Twitter Linkedin Facebook

V.F. Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

V.F. Corporation with ticker code (VFC) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 29 calculating the average target price we see 38.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 38.9%. The day 50 moving average is 37.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.67. The market cap for the company is $10,757m. Company Website: https://www.vfc.com

The potential market cap would be $14,939m based on the market concensus.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; footwear; equipment; accessories; outdoor-inspired, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, streetwear, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, and totes; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear. It provides its products under the North Face, Timberland, Smartwool, Icebreaker, Altra, Vans, Supreme, Kipling, Napapijri, Eastpak, JanSport, Dickies, and Timberland PRO brand names. The company sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through direct-to-consumer operations, including retail stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites, and other digital platforms. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

