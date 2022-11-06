V.F. Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

V.F. Corporation found using ticker (VFC) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 48 and 26 with a mean TP of 33.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.12 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 33.95 and the 200 day moving average is 47.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,977m. Find out more information at: https://www.vfc.com

The potential market cap would be $13,681m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; footwear; equipment; accessories; outdoor-inspired, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, streetwear, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, and totes; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear. It provides its products under the North Face, Timberland, Smartwool, Icebreaker, Altra, Vans, Supreme, Kipling, Napapijri, Eastpak, JanSport, Dickies, and Timberland PRO brand names. The company sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through direct-to-consumer operations, including retail stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites, and other digital platforms. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.