V.F. Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

V.F. Corporation with ticker code (VFC) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 35 with a mean TP of 53.75. Now with the previous closing price of 44.05 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.72 while the 200 day moving average is 57.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,990m. Find out more information at: https://www.vfc.com

The potential market cap would be $19,512m based on the market concensus.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; footwear; equipment; accessories; outdoor-inspired, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, streetwear, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, and totes; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear. It provides its products under the North Face, Timberland, Smartwool, Icebreaker, Altra, Vans, Supreme, Kipling, Napapijri, Eastpak, JanSport, Dickies, and Timberland PRO brand names. The company sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through direct-to-consumer operations, including retail stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites, and other digital platforms. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.