V.F. Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

V.F. Corporation found using ticker (VFC) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 93 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 58.92. Now with the previous closing price of 48.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.7%. The day 50 moving average is 51.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 64.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,368m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.vfc.com

The potential market cap would be $22,346m based on the market concensus.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; footwear; equipment; accessories; outdoor-inspired, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, streetwear, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, and totes; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear. It provides its products under the North Face, Timberland, Smartwool, Icebreaker, Altra, Vans, Supreme, Kipling, Napapijri, Eastpak, JanSport, Dickies, and Timberland PRO brand names. The company sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through direct-to-consumer operations, including retail stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites, and other digital platforms. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

