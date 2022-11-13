Twitter Linkedin Facebook

V.F. Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

V.F. Corporation with ticker code (VFC) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 48 and 26 with a mean TP of 33.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.74 while the 200 day moving average is 46.56. The company has a market cap of $12,955m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.vfc.com

The potential market cap would be $14,509m based on the market concensus.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; footwear; equipment; accessories; outdoor-inspired, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, streetwear, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, and totes; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear. It provides its products under the North Face, Timberland, Smartwool, Icebreaker, Altra, Vans, Supreme, Kipling, Napapijri, Eastpak, JanSport, Dickies, and Timberland PRO brand names. The company sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through direct-to-consumer operations, including retail stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites, and other digital platforms. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

