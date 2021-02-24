Usio – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.0% Downside

Usio with ticker code (USIO) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 3 and has a mean target at 6.1. Now with the previous closing price of 7.72 this would indicate that there is a downside of -21.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.67 and the 200 day moving average is 2.62. The market cap for the company is $183m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://usio.com

Usio, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check. The company also offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. In addition, it provides a proprietary web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. Further, the company offers prepaid and incentive card issuance services; and operates a prepaid core-processing platform. It markets and sells ACH products and services primarily through resellers; and markets and sells prepaid card program directly to corporations and to consumers through the internet. The company was formerly known as Payment Data Systems and changed its name to Usio in June 2019. Usio was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.