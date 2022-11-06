Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. with ticker code (UBA) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 19 with a mean TP of 19. Now with the previous closing price of 18.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The day 50 moving average is 16.95 while the 200 day moving average is 17.73. The market cap for the company is $755m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ubproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $778m based on the market concensus.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.