Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.3% Upside

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. with ticker code (UBA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 21 with the average target price sitting at 22. With the stocks previous close at 17.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.3%. The 50 day MA is 17.98 and the 200 day moving average is 19.29. The company has a market cap of $704m. Company Website: https://www.ubproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $889m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.