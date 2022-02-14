Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. with ticker code (UBA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 23. Now with the previous closing price of 19.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.08 while the 200 day moving average is 19.48. The market cap for the company is $744m. Company Website: https://www.ubproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $894m based on the market concensus.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.