Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. with ticker code (UBA) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 19. With the stocks previous close at 17.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.0%. The 50 day MA is 16.87 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $694m. Company Website: https://www.ubproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $770m based on the market concensus.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.