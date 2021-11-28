Twitter
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. found using ticker (UBA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 22.67. With the stocks previous close at 20.52 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.95 while the 200 day moving average is 18.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $750m. Company Website: http://www.ubproperties.com

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

