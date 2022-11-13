Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.0% Upside

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. found using ticker (UBA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 19. With the stocks previous close at 18.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.11 and the 200 day moving average is 17.71. The market cap for the company is $757m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ubproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $764m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.