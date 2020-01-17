Urban&Civic PLC 15.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Urban&Civic PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:UANC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Urban&Civic PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 415 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 15.9% from the opening price of 358 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 20 points and increased 25 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 359 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 260 GBX.

Urban&Civic PLC has a 50 day moving average of 340.41 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 323.93. There are currently 145,148,088 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 164,226. Market capitalisation for LON:UANC is £521,081,635 GBP.