Urban One – Consenus Indicates Potential 518.6% Upside

Urban One with ticker code (UONEK) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 6 with a mean TP of 6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 518.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.13 and the 200 day MA is 1.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $38m. Company Website: http://www.urban1.com

Urban One, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and/or operated 60 broadcast stations under the Radio One tradename located in 15 urban markets. The Reach Media segment operates syndicated programming, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment Website, as well as other event related activities. The Digital segment owns iOne Digital, a digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment Websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network. The company was formerly known as Radio One and changed its name to Urban One in May 2017. Urban One was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn