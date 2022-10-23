Urban Edge Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.3% Upside

Urban Edge Properties found using ticker (UE) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 20. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.05 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 53.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.99. The market cap for the company is $1,644m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.uedge.com

The potential market cap would be $2,520m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.