Urban Edge Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.1% Upside

Urban Edge Properties with ticker code (UE) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 20.2. With the stocks previous close at 13.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 48.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,635m. Company Website: https://www.uedge.com

The potential market cap would be $2,421m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.