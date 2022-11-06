Urban Edge Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.9% Upside

Urban Edge Properties found using ticker (UE) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 15 and has a mean target at 20. Now with the previous closing price of 13.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 44.9%. The day 50 moving average is 14.42 and the 200 day moving average is 16.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,764m. Find out more information at: https://www.uedge.com

The potential market cap would be $2,557m based on the market concensus.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.