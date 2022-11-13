Urban Edge Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.1% Upside

Urban Edge Properties found using ticker (UE) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 15 with a mean TP of 20. Now with the previous closing price of 15.03 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.28 while the 200 day moving average is 16.64. The market cap for the company is $1,857m. Visit the company website at: https://www.uedge.com

The potential market cap would be $2,472m based on the market concensus.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.