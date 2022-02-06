Twitter
Urban Edge Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

Urban Edge Properties found using ticker (UE) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 17.5 with a mean TP of 21.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The 50 day MA is 18.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.7. The company has a market cap of $2,066m. Visit the company website at: https://www.uedge.com

The potential market cap would be $2,498m based on the market concensus.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

