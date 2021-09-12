Twitter
Urban Edge Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Urban Edge Properties found using ticker (UE) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 18.75 with a mean TP of 20.69. With the stocks previous close at 18.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The day 50 moving average is 18.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,074m. Find out more information at: http://www.uedge.com

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

