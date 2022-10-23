Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Uranium Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 73.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Uranium Energy Corp. with ticker code (UEC) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.25 and 6.25 calculating the average target price we see 6.92. With the stocks previous close at 3.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 73.9%. The day 50 moving average is 3.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.89. The market cap for the company is $1,540m. Find out more information at: https://www.uraniumenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $2,677m based on the market concensus.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

