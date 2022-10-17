Uranium Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 73.2% Upside

Uranium Energy Corp. with ticker code (UEC) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.25 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 6.67. Now with the previous closing price of 3.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 73.2%. The 50 day MA is 3.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,246m. Visit the company website at: https://www.uraniumenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $2,159m based on the market concensus.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.