Uranium Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.8% Upside

Uranium Energy Corp. with ticker code (UEC) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2.9 with the average target price sitting at 3.91. Now with the previous closing price of 2.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.36 and the 200 day moving average is 2.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $749m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.uraniumenergy.com

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.