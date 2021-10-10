Ur Energy Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

Ur Energy Inc with ticker code (URG) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 3 and 1.37 with a mean TP of 2.02. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The day 50 moving average is 1.57 and the 200 day MA is 1.36. The company has a market cap of $303m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ur-energy.com

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.