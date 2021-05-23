Ur Energy Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.2% Downside

Ur Energy Inc found using ticker (URG) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.57 and 0.9 with a mean TP of 1.23. With the stocks previous close at 1.56 this would indicate that there is a downside of -21.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.24 and the 200 day MA is 0.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $286m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ur-energy.com

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.