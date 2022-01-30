Unum Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

Unum Group found using ticker (UNM) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The day 50 moving average is 25.16 and the 200 day moving average is 27.05. The market cap for the company is $5,109m. Find out more information at: https://www.unum.com

The potential market cap would be $5,852m based on the market concensus.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products. It also provides group pension, individual life and corporate-owned life insurance, reinsurance pools and management operations, and other products. The company sells its products primarily to employers for the benefit of employees. Unum Group sells its products through field sales personnel, independent brokers, and consultants, as well as independent contractor agency sales force. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.