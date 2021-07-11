Unum Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

Unum Group found using ticker (UNM) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 30.1. With the stocks previous close at 26.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.47. The market cap for the company is $5,700m. Visit the company website at: http://www.unum.com

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products. It also provides group pension, individual life and corporate-owned life insurance, reinsurance pools and management operations, and other products. The company sells its products primarily to employers for the benefit of employees. Unum Group sells its products through field sales personnel, independent brokers, and consultants, as well as independent contractor agency sales force. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.