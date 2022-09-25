Unum Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.6% Downside

Unum Group with ticker code (UNM) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 48 and 34 and has a mean target at 39. Now with the previous closing price of 40.06 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.6%. The 50 day MA is 37.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,782m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.unum.com

The potential market cap would be $7,576m based on the market concensus.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products. It also provides group pension, individual life and corporate-owned life insurance, reinsurance pools and management operations, and other products. The company sells its products primarily to employers for the benefit of employees. Unum Group sells its products through field sales personnel, independent brokers, consultants, and independent contractor agency sales force. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.