Unum Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.2% Downside

Broker Ratings

Unum Group found using ticker (UNM) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 36 with a mean TP of 41.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.46 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.2%. The day 50 moving average is 39.92 and the 200 day MA is 33.6. The market cap for the company is $8,849m. Visit the company website at: https://www.unum.com

The potential market cap would be $8,658m based on the market concensus.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products. It also provides group pension, individual life and corporate-owned life insurance, reinsurance pools and management operations, and other products. The company sells its products primarily to employers for the benefit of employees. Unum Group sells its products through field sales personnel, independent brokers, consultants, and independent contractor agency sales force. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

