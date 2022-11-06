Unum Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.0% Downside

Unum Group found using ticker (UNM) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 36 with a mean TP of 43.62. With the stocks previous close at 44.52 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,989m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.unum.com

The potential market cap would be $8,807m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products. It also provides group pension, individual life and corporate-owned life insurance, reinsurance pools and management operations, and other products. The company sells its products primarily to employers for the benefit of employees. Unum Group sells its products through field sales personnel, independent brokers, consultants, and independent contractor agency sales force. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.