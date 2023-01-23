Universal Logistics Holdings, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

Universal Logistics Holdings, I found using ticker (ULH) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 37 and 37 calculating the mean target price we have 37. With the stocks previous close at 34.86 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The 50 day MA is 35.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $935m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.universallogistics.com

The potential market cap would be $993m based on the market concensus.

Universal Logistics Holdings provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services. The company transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. It also provides value-added services for individual customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of steamship and rail truck containers between the port or railhead, and the customer and drayage services. The company serves automotive, steel, oil and gas, alternative energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.